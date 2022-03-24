USA vs. Mexico, 2022 World Cup Qualifying: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team secured a massive away point against bitter rivals to open the final window of Concacaf World Cup qualifying. Gregg Berhalter’s side will be ruing the chances the missed as they easily could’ve walked away with all three points. However, you can’t ever be upset with getting a result at Estadio Azteca in qualifying. This result sets up the U.S. for a showdown with Panama on Sunday that could clinch a berth at Qatar 2022.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

