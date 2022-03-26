 clock menu more-arrow no yes

USA vs. Mexico, 2022 World Cup qualifying: SSFC Man of the Match

It was a substitute that stole the show.

By Donald Wine II
Mexico v United States - Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Photo by Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images

The United States Men’s National Team walked out of Estadio Azteca with a draw Thursday night against Mexico, with both teams remaining scoreless on the evening. The USMNT had several great chances to take leads in the match and possibly steal 3 points on the road for the first time in Mexico, however fate only allowed them to bring a point to Orlando.

There were a couple notable performances that the SSFC community really enjoyed in this match. However, one player was leaps and bounds above the rest. Gio Reyna, for his efforts as a substitute in the match, earned a 7.83 average rating and the SSFC Man of the Match.

Reyna made a huge impact on the match in his short amount of time on the field. He had one long play that was described by Gregg Berhalter as Maradona-esque, while he almost set up Jordan Pefok for what could have been the golden goal that would have beaten El Tri. Those 2 plays, coupled with his overall play, put him over the top.

The ratings for all the players, along with the referee and head coach Gregg Berhalter:

Gio Reyna - 7.83

Walker Zimmerman - 7.12

Zack Steffen - 6.92

Tyler Adams - 6.90

Antonee Robinson - 6.89

Tim Weah - 6.53

Yunus Musah - 6.35

Miles Robinson - 6.26

Kellyn Acosta - 6.22

Christian Pulisic - 5.94

DeAndre Yedlin - 5.73

Aaron Long - 5.63

Erik Palmer-Brown - 5.60

Jordan Morris - 5.18

Ricardo Pepi - 4.99

Jordan Pefok - 3.74

Gregg Berhalter - 6.14

Referee Mario Escobar (Guatemala) - 7.03

Hit the comments and let us know what you think of these ratings, and whether Gio Reyna was the player that you thought deserved the honors.

