The journey has a single, seemingly perfunctory step remaining.

The United States Men’s National Team is on the cusp of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar following a 5-1 demolition of Panama at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Christian Pulisic led the way with a hat trick, including two conversions from the penalty spot. Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira added goals in the 23rd and 27th minutes, respectively. The visitors pulled one back in the 86th minute, with Aníbal Godoy heading in a set piece from Eric Davis.

