USA vs. Panama, 2022 World Cup qualifying: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States Men’s National Team enter their penultimate match of World Cup qualifying with a chance to virtually clinch a spot at Qatar 2022. A win at home against Panama tonight will all but ensure the U.S. return to the biggest stage for world soccer for the first time since 2014. There would still be some mathematical hurdles to climb regarding other matches, but a win will basically seal the deal.

Coming off a hard-fought, and almost disappointing draw in the house of horrors that is Estadio Azteca, Gregg Berhalter’s will have some confidence. It’s just a matter of finding some end product and putting the ball in the back of the net as all the other aspects seem to be extremely sound.

That is the big question currently. Who is going to score the goals? They will need someone to step up if they are to avoid some last matchday nightmares.

Lineups

United States lineup:

Panama lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 7:00p.m. Eastern, 4:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: Exploria Stadium; Orlando, FL

Available TV: FS1, UniMas, TUDN

Available Streaming: Univision (App/Website), fuboTV (Free trial), FOX Sports Go (App)

