USA vs. Costa Rica, 2022 World Cup qualifying: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States Men’s National Team are heading to Qatar one way or another. The final matchday in Costa Rica will determine when and in what fashion. With a spot in the intercontinental playoff wrapped up, all the U.S. must do is avoid complete humiliation in the form of a six-goal loss against Los Ticos to clinch an automatic berth.

Several players will be returning from yellow card suspension and should give Gregg Berhalter plenty of lineup options to work with. It will be interesting to see what direction he chooses to go with for both the starting lineup and the team’s overall mentality. It’s not often you see a scenario like this and there’s not much of a written out playbook to follow.

Nevertheless, the USMNT are 90 minutes away from being able to call themselves World Cup participants for the first time in eight years. Here’s to hoping it’s a smooth ride without many hiccups or pains.

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 9:00p.m. Eastern, 6:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: Estadio Nacional Costa Rica; San Jose, Costa Rica

Available TV: CBS Sports Network, Universo

Available Streaming: Paramount+ (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), fuboTV (Free trial), Peacock (App/Website)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.