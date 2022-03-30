It. Is. Done. The USMNT have officially qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup! A 2-0 loss in Costa Rica wasn’t the result anyone wanted but it was enough to ensure the U.S. clinched automatically qualification into the biggest tournament in world soccer. After the unfathomable disappointment that the 2018 cycle brought this accomplishment is made all the more sweet for everyone involved.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

Click here for a mobile-friendly link.