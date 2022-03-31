 clock menu more-arrow no yes

USA v. Costa Rica, 2022 World Cup Qualifier; What we Learned

The USMNT fell 2-0 vs. Costa Rica to close out World Cup Qualifying. What did we learn from the match? Well, we learned that THE US IS GOING BACK TO THE WORLD CUP!!

By Adnan Ilyas
Panama v United States: 2022 World Cup Qualifying Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

THE USMNT IS BACK IN THE WORLD CUP

That’s it, pack it up, show’s over. That’s the article.
The United States Men’s National Team has qualified for the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup, and that’s all that matters.

Ok, ok, fine, let’s talk a tiny little bit about the Costa Rica game.

The USMNT went to Costa Rica, a qualifying fixture that the USMNT has never won, and, with qualification all but assured, a pretty first choice squad (missing key players from injury) coming off short rest from two extremely important games within the week with only small amounts of rotation (and a stomach bug, apparently) went and lost 2-0 against a rotated and fresh team of Costa Rican freshman who were hungry to show that they should go to the World Cup. That’s the story. That’s what happened!

What did we learn? I don’t know, man. That Berhalter should have rotated and rested Miles Robinson and Walker Zimmerman? That the USMNT is more liable to give up goals when Tyler Adams is not on the field? Like, whatever. Yeah, ok, those things are true, but who cares? We are going back to the World Cup!!

Losing the last game sucks, but, you know what? There’s no trophy for finishing top of qualifying. Finishing first and finishing third have the exact same prize. And it’s a very nice prize.

You know what I learned? What I really, really learned?

The point v. Mexico turned out to matter A LOT. If Costa Rica actually could have overtaken the USMNT on points, losing that game would have felt a whole heck of a lot different.

World Cup qualifying is like really, really hard. And missing it sucks so, so, so freaking much. I for one have learned not to take qualifying for granted.

THE UNITED STATES MEN’s NATIONAL TEAM IS GOING BACK TO THE WORLD CUP. We are in the World Cup! We are going to Qatar! We are in the World Cup!!

I feel like it would be nice to finish just with some words from the players who actually did the job of qualifying, just what it meant to them.

The FIFA World Cup draw will take place this Friday, April 1st, and will determine who the US will face in Qatar. In the meantime, why don’t you tell us a bit about your own celebration performance in the comments section down below? Oh, and one final thing:

THE USMNT IS GOING TO THE WORLD CUP!

