It’s a massive day for the United States men’s national team as they will learn their group stage opponents for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Just two days after clinching automatic qualification into the world’s biggest soccer tournament, Gregg Berhalter’s side will be placed into a group alongside three other finalists. It’s been eight long years for the USMNT, but it starts to get really real today.

The FIFA #WorldCup Qatar 2022 Final Draw will take place tomorrow, Friday 1 April at 19:00 Doha time.



These are the ranking pots.



The countdown is ! pic.twitter.com/jcQoM1q4yl — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) March 31, 2022

The USA find themselves in Pot 2. As per rules, they cannot be drawn against a team from their own confederation in the group stage. The only region this rule doesn’t apply to is Europe. There are still three finalists yet to be decided through playoffs, one from Europe and two intercontinental matchups between Concacaf/Oceania and CONMEBOL/AFC.

How to Watch

Advertised Ball Picking Time: 12:00p.m. Eastern, 9:00a.m. Pacific

Venue: Doha Exhibition and Convention Center; Doha, Qatar

Available TV: FS1, Telemundo

Available Streaming: fuboTV (Free trial), FOX Sports Go (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website)

This thread will be your discussion thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.