2022 FIFA World Cup Draw Results: USMNT draws England, Iran, and To-be-determined

Now that qualification is (mostly) over, it is time to figure out what the group stage is actually going to look like through a draw. The draw was seeded, with the top 7 teams + hosts Qatar in each group, and with the rest of the teams placed in three pots based on FIFA ranking. The United States could not draw any other team from Pot 2 nor any team from CONCACAF. The draw placed the United States in Group B, set to face off v. England, Iran, and the winner of the final European playoff match (Wales plays v. the winner of Scotland and Ukraine). The USMNT will open their World Cup with a match v. the UEFA playoff winner on November 21st. They will then have a November 25th (Black Friday!!) match v. England, before concluding on November 29th v. Iran.

For the US, this is probably on the gentler side of possible draws. The US has played England twice in the World Cup, winning in 1950 and drawing in 2010. The US has also played v. Iran in the World Cup, back in 1998.

The World Cup itself will kick off with Qatar playing v. Ecuador on November 21 in the Al-Bayt Stadium at 1pm local time.

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

United States

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

United Arab Emirates/Australia/Peru

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica/New Zealand

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

What do you think of the draw? Let’s talk in the comments!