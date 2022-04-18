USMNT midweek viewing guide: Fulham promotion, London derby, Open Cup

This midweek has some good storylines, with Antonee “Jedi” Robinson, Tim Ream, and Fulham knowing they can clinch promotion to the Premier League with a win on Tuesday, Christian Pulisic featuring in a London derby vs Arsenal on Wednesday, and a flurry of MLS and USL clubs in U.S. Open Cup action. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

Fulham v Preston, 2p : As mentioned in the opening, Antonee “Jedi” Robinson and Tim Ream will clinch promotion to the Premier League with a win. Fulham have had an absolutely incredibly year in the Championship, picking up 83 points (and 95 goals) in 41 games, with a +58 goal differential.

: As mentioned in the opening, Antonee “Jedi” Robinson and Tim Ream will clinch promotion to the Premier League with a win. Fulham have had an absolutely incredibly year in the Championship, picking up 83 points (and 95 goals) in 41 games, with a +58 goal differential. FC Cincinnati v Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 7p on ESPN+ : Brandon Vazquez is off to a torrid start, with 5 goals and 1 assist in 7 games to start the MLS season. Vazquez and Cincy face USL Championship side Pittsburgh, who feature 18-year-old forward Wyatt Borso. Borso went 90’ and picked up an assist in Pittsburgh’s first Open Cup game, a 2-0 win over Maryland Bobcats of third-tier NISA.

: Brandon Vazquez is off to a torrid start, with 5 goals and 1 assist in 7 games to start the MLS season. Vazquez and Cincy face USL Championship side Pittsburgh, who feature 18-year-old forward Wyatt Borso. Borso went 90’ and picked up an assist in Pittsburgh’s first Open Cup game, a 2-0 win over Maryland Bobcats of third-tier NISA. Chicago Fire v Union Omaha, 8p on ESPN+ : Seven games into the MLS season, Gaga Slonina has kept five clean sheets and allowed just two goals. The 17-year-old keeper will look to continue his strong performance against a USL League One club (third-tier).

: Seven games into the MLS season, Gaga Slonina has kept five clean sheets and allowed just two goals. The 17-year-old keeper will look to continue his strong performance against a USL League One club (third-tier). FC Dallas v FC Tulsa, 8:30p on ESPN+: Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola, Paxton Pomykal, and Brandon Servania will look to put on a show as they face USL Championship side Tulsa.

Also in action:

Mallorca v Alavés, 1p on ESPN+ : Matt Miazga has been an unused sub in 7 straight La Liga matches.

: Matt Miazga has been an unused sub in 7 straight La Liga matches. Amiens v Le Havre, 2p : Amir Richardson has come off the bench in has last 3 appearances for Le Havre.

: Amir Richardson has come off the bench in has last 3 appearances for Le Havre. Miami FC v Inter Miami, 7p on ESPN+ : DeAndre Yedlin and Inter Miami face the USL Championship club from the same city in Open Cup play. Yedlin picked up an assist in his return to Seattle on Saturday.

: DeAndre Yedlin and Inter Miami face the USL Championship club from the same city in Open Cup play. Yedlin picked up an assist in his return to Seattle on Saturday. Detroit City FC v Columbus Crew , 7:30p on ESPN+ : Gyasi Zardes will be looking for opportunities in this Open Cup match vs a USL club, as he has 7 MLS appearances so far this season, but just 1 start, 1 assist, and 0 goals.

: Gyasi Zardes will be looking for opportunities in this Open Cup match vs a USL club, as he has 7 MLS appearances so far this season, but just 1 start, 1 assist, and 0 goals. Independiente v Aldosivi, 8:30p on Paramount+, Fanatiz, AFA Play: Alan Soñora scored a screamer for Independiente last Wednesday.

Wednesday

Reims v Lille, 1p on beIN Sports, fuboTV ( free trial ), Fanatiz, Sling TV : Tim Weah subbed on for 11’ in Lille’s loss to Lens Saturday, after missing two games due to red card suspension.

: Tim Weah subbed on for 11’ in Lille’s loss to Lens Saturday, after missing two games due to red card suspension. Troyes v Clermont Foot, 1p on fuboTV, Fanatiz, Sling TV : Erik Palmer-Brown has played 95% of available minutes since the new year for Troyes. ESTAC look like they will stay up, as they’re 15th of 20 in Ligue 1, although only safe by 4 pts with 6 games to play.

: Erik Palmer-Brown has played 95% of available minutes since the new year for Troyes. ESTAC look like they will stay up, as they’re 15th of 20 in Ligue 1, although only safe by 4 pts with 6 games to play. Chelsea v Arsenal , 2:45p on USA, Universo, fuboTV, Sling TV : Christian Pulisic and Chelsea welcome the Gunners into Stamford Bridge for a London derby. English-American fullback Zak Swanson has been in Arsenal’s squad for 8 straight games without making his debut.

: Christian Pulisic and Chelsea welcome the Gunners into Stamford Bridge for a London derby. English-American fullback Zak Swanson has been in Arsenal’s squad for 8 straight games without making his debut. RB Leipzig v Union Berlin, 2:45p on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV, Sling TV : Tyler Adams and Leipzig are in the DFB Pokal semifinal, and they’ll be extremely motivated, knowing that big clubs like Bayern and Dortmund have already been knocked out. If Leipzig win, they’ll face either Hamburg or Freiburg in the final.

: Tyler Adams and Leipzig are in the DFB Pokal semifinal, and they’ll be extremely motivated, knowing that big clubs like Bayern and Dortmund have already been knocked out. If Leipzig win, they’ll face either Hamburg or Freiburg in the final. Atlanta United v Chattanooga FC, 7:30p on ESPN+ : Miles Robinson and Atlanta United welcome third-tier Chattanooga into Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw. Chattanooga includes 19-year-old midfielder Damian Rodriguez, who already has 1 goal and 1 assist in 13 league games this season.

: Miles Robinson and Atlanta United welcome third-tier Chattanooga into Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw. Chattanooga includes 19-year-old midfielder Damian Rodriguez, who already has 1 goal and 1 assist in 13 league games this season. Louisville City v St. Louis City 2, 7:30p on ESPN+: St. Louis City 2 raised eyebrows by beating second-tier Indy Eleven 2-0 in the first Open Cup game in their club history. This will be the only year that the MLS Next Pro club are allowed to play in the Open Cup, as their parent club will join MLS next season. Lou City feature highly-rated center back Joshua Wynder (age 16), who has already trialed with clubs in Portugal this year.

Also in action:

Thursday

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona, 3:30p on ESPN+ (free trial): Sergiño Dest made his return from injury as Barça lost 2-3 to Frankfurt, sealing their exit from Europa League. On the other side, Jonathan Gómez made Sociedad’s first-team squad once in March, but has been mainly with the reserves, where he’s made 9 appearances (8 starts).

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!