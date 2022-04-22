USMNT to begin Nations League defense in Austin against Grenada

The United States Men’s National Team will open up defense of the Concacaf Nations League down in Texas. Today, U.S. Soccer announced that the USMNT will host Grenada on June 10th at Q2 Stadium in Austin in their first group stage match of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League. Kickoff time and TV broadcasting will be announced at a later date.

It will be the 3rd match in the double international window in June for the USMNT. They will have two friendlies before the start of Nations League play, the first coming on June 1st against Morocco in Cincinnati. They expect to play another friendly on June 5th, though the venue and opponent have not yet been confirmed. After the USMNT play Grenada in Austin, they will travel to Estadio Cuzcatlán in San Salvador to take on El Salvador on June 14th. They will have matches at Grenada and home to El Salvador to complete the group stage in March 2023.

It will be the 4th meeting between the USMNT and Grenada. The most recent matchup between the two teams came in the group stage of the 2009 Gold Cup, with the USMNT winning that match 4-0 in Seattle. They also met in a two-legged series during qualifying for the 2006 World Cup.

The CNL opener marks the USA’s fourth all-time meeting with Grenada and first since 2009. The teams first met during a two-leg preliminary round of qualifying for the 2006 FIFA World Cup in June 2004. Hosting the home leg, the USMNT utilized the first-career brace from DaMarcus Beasley, as well as a late goal from Greg Vanney to down the Spice Boys 3-0 in Columbus.

It will be the 3rd time that the USMNT have visited Austin’s Q2 Stadium since it opened last June. They have not allowed a goal in Austin in a 1-0 victory over Qatar in the 2021 Gold Cup semifinals as well as in a 2-0 victory over Jamaica in World Cup qualifying last October.

