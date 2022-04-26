USMNT midweek viewing guide: Wrapping things up

This midweek features cup competitions drawing to a close, with first legs in the Champions League semi, CCL final, Europa League semis, Conference League semi, plus group stage action in Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, with a Chelsea league match thrown in for fun.

Tuesday

Fulham v Nottingham Forest, 2:45p on ESPN+ ( free trial ) : Fulham’s promotion party continues as Antonee “Jedi” Robinson and Tim Ream welcome Ethan Horvath and Forest into Craven Cottage. Forest are in fourth, 5 pts out of second and automatic promotion, and seem likely to end up in the promotion playoff.

Manchester City v Real Madrid , 3p on CBS, Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, fuboTV, TUDN.com : Zack Steffen will likely back up Ederson as Man City host the the Champions League semifinal first leg.

Deportivo La Guaira v Independiente, 6:15p on Fanatiz, fuboTV (free trial), Sling TV: Alan Soñora and Independiente were in Pot 1 of the Copa Sudamericana, but have only 3 pts from their first 2 group stage games, with 4 more to play.

Also in action:

Vélez Sarsfield v Nacional, 6:15p on beIN Sports en Español, Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV : Joel Soñora and Vélez have 1 point from 2 games in the Copa Libertadores group stage. They'll need to improve in their remaining 4 games if they want to progress.

Medellín v Internacional, 8:30p on Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional only have 2 pts from their first 2 group stage games.

Wednesday

Sturm Graz v RB Salzburg, 12:30p : Brenden Aaronson and Salzburg have won 7 straight since being knocked out of Champions League by Bayern in early March.

: Brenden Aaronson and Salzburg have won 7 straight since being knocked out of Champions League by Bayern in early March. Pumas UNAM v Seattle Sounders, 10:30p on FS1, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV, Sling TV, FoxSports.com, TUDN.com: Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas and the Rave Green travel to Mexico City for the CCL final first leg. The Sounders are looking to make history, as no club from MLS has won the Concacaf Champions League.

Also in action:

SønderjyskE v Odense BK, 12p : José Gallegos scored an impressive individual goal in his first start for SønderjyskE last Tuesday. Emmanuel Sabbi has 5 goals and 5 assists on the season for OB. They meet in the Danish cup semifinal first leg.

: José Gallegos scored an impressive individual goal in his first start for SønderjyskE last Tuesday. Emmanuel Sabbi has 5 goals and 5 assists on the season for OB. They meet in the Danish cup semifinal first leg. Bayern II v Buchbach, 1p : Taylor Booth has 3 goals and 5 assists for Bayern II this season, with his summer move to FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie drawing nearer.

: Taylor Booth has 3 goals and 5 assists for Bayern II this season, with his summer move to FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie drawing nearer. Middlesbrough v Cardiff City, 2:45p on ESPN+: Folarin Balogun has notched 3 goals and 2 assists for Boro since joining in January, but the club is sitting 8th after losing 3 of 5. They will need to make a push if they want to reach the promotion playoff.

Thursday

Manchester United v Chelsea , 2:45p on USA, Universo, fuboTV, Sling TV : Christian Pulisic got the winner for the Blues against West Ham on Sunday. United have lost 2 straight and 3 out of 4.

: Christian Pulisic got the winner for the Blues against West Ham on Sunday. United have lost 2 straight and 3 out of 4. RB Leipzig v Rangers, 3p on Galavision, Paramount+, fuboTV, Sling TV, TUDN.com: It’s battle of the defensive midfielders as Tyler Adams and James Sands square off in the Europa League semifinal first leg.

Also in action:

West Ham v Eintracht Frankfurt, 3p on Paramount+, TUDN, fuboTV, TUDN.com : The other Europa League semifinal first leg features Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt. Chandler played at least 69’ in 4 of Frankfurt’s first 6 Europa League matches, but has just 1’ total in the last 4.

: The other Europa League semifinal first leg features Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt. Chandler played at least 69’ in 4 of Frankfurt’s first 6 Europa League matches, but has just 1’ total in the last 4. Feyenoord v Marseille, 3p on Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com: Cole Bassett picked up his first assist in Dutch football vs Utrecht on Sunday. Konrad de la Fuente has been ruled out for the season, so he won’t join in the Europa Conference League semifinal first leg.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!