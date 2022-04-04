Concacaf Nations League Draw: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States Men’s National Team already know their schedule for the 2022 World Cup, but tonight they learn their path to defending the greatest title in the world. Tonight, the Concacaf Nations League draw takes place in Miami, with each of the 41 member federations of Concacaf learning who they will face in the group stage for Leagues A, B, and C. The USMNT, the current defending and only champions of the Concacaf Nations League, will know who stands between them and a chance to lift the trophy as repeat champions.

First, let’s take a look at the various leagues and who will be competing against each other:

Within those leagues, the teams are split into pots for the draw. Here are the pots for each league’s draw:

League A

Pot 1: Mexico, United States, Canada, Costa Rica

Pot 2: Panama, Jamaica, El Salvador, Honduras

Pot 3: Martinique, Curaçao, Suriname, Grenada

League B

Pot 1: Haiti, Guatemala, Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba

Pot 2: French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Nicaragua, Bermuda

Pot 3: Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Pot 4: Belize, Montserrat, Barbados, Bahamas

League C

Pot 1: Saint Kitts and Nevis, Puerto Rico, Bonaire, Saint Lucia

Pot 2: Dominica, Aruba, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands

Pot 3: Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, US Virgin Islands, Anguilla, British Virgin Islands

The draw will be a chance for USMNT fans to learn the teams they will face in matchdates in June 2022 and March 2023. The Concacaf Nations League Finals will take place in June 2023.

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 7:00p.m. Eastern, 4:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: Concacaf Headquarters, Miami

Available TV: Univision, TUDN

Available Streaming: Paramount+ (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), fuboTV (Free trial),

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.