USMNT draw El Salvador, Grenada in Concacaf Nations League

The United States Men’s National Team now knows its path to defend its title in the Concacaf Nations League. Tonight, Concacaf conducted its draw for the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League group stage, which will involve all 41 teams in the confederation.

The USMNT, as the inaugural champions of the competition, will remain in League A. All of the teams who participated in the Octagonal round of World Cup qualifying - the USMNT, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, Panama, Jamaica, El Salvador, and Honduras - also will be in League A as a result of their performances during the last group stage back in 2019.

The USMNT was drawn into Group D, and are joined by El Salvador and Grenada. They will play both teams twice, once at home and the other on the road. Play begins in June with 2 matches, with the final 2 group stage matches coming in March 2023. The exact dates are still to be announced.

The entirety of League A:

League A

Group A - Mexico, Jamaica, Suriname

Group B - Costa Rica, Panama, Martinique

Group C - Canada, Honduras, Curaçao

Group D - USA, El Salvador, Grenada

The rest of Concacaf will compete in either League B or League C. Here are the teams who will compete in each league:

League B

Group A - Cuba, Guadeloupe, Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados

Group B - Haiti, Bermuda, Guyana, Montserrat

Group C - Trinidad & Tobago, Nicaragua, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Bahamas

Group D - Guatemala, French Guiana, Dominican Republic, Belize

League C

Group A - Bonaire, Turks & Caicos Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sint Maarten

Group B - St. Kitts & Nevis, Aruba, Saint-Martin

Group C - St. Lucia, Dominica, Anguilla

Group D - Puerto Rico, Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands

