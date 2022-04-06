USMNT to open up Concacaf Nations League play on June 10th

The United States Men’s National Team now knows when it will open up its defense of the Concacaf Nations League. Today, Concacaf released the schedule of the entire group stage of the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League.

The USMNT were drawn into Group D alongside El Salvador and Grenada. will open up play on June 10th when they host Grenada. The venue for that match will be announced by U.S. Soccer at a later date. They then hit the road to San Salvador, where they will take on El Salvador at Estadio Cuscatlán on June 14th.

The USMNT will then wait until March 2023 to play their final two group stage matches. That March window begins with a trip to Kirani James Stadium to play Grenada on March 24th. They follow that with a home match against El Salvador on March 27th to finish the group stage.

El Salvador and Grenada will play each other in the first half of the June double window, with Grenada hosting El Salvador on June 4th, and the teams then heading to the Cuscatlán for a match on June 7th. With those two teams playing against each other, it opens up the first half of the June double window for the USMNT to schedule a pair of friendlies against teams from outside the confederation.

Concacaf announces schedule for 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League presented by Qatar Airways https://t.co/Iv19GEXxCw



Concacaf anuncia calendario para la Liga de Naciones Concacaf 2022/23 presentada por Qatar Airways https://t.co/DJ2zn49f9x#CNL #FollowTheDream — Concacaf Nations League (@CNationsLeague) April 6, 2022

The complete schedule for the USMNT:

Fri June 10 - USA vs. Grenada, venue TBD

Tue June 14 - USA @ El Salvador, Estadio Cuscatlán, San Salvador

Fri March 24, 2023 - USA @ Grenada, Kirani James Stadium, St. George’s

Mon March 27, 2023 - USA vs. El Salvador, venue TBD

The complete group stage calendar for the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League:

Hit the comments and discuss the schedule. Let us know which matches you’re hoping to attend!