 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gio Reyna subbed early for Dortmund due to injury

The injury bug bites the young American attacker again

By Parker Cleveland
/ new
VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

After an injury that forced him to miss much of the 2021-2022 season with Dortmund, Gio Reyna seemed to be on the road to recovery. He appeared in all three games in the international break for the USMNT and looked to be well recovered. After playing 17 minutes off the bench last weekend against RB Leipzig, Reyna got the start today. Sadly, he was only on the field for two minutes before coming off with what appears to be a hamstring injury.

At 19, Reyna is a tremendous talent and one that the USMNT clearly missed for much of the qualifying campaign. With mover six months until the team heads to Qatar for the World Cup, it will be critical that the team can get as much time together as possible in order to gel ahead of the tournament. For now, the American attacker will once again focus on his recovery so he can be healthy and ready for club and country.

Next Up In Soccer

Loading comments...