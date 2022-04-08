Gio Reyna subbed early for Dortmund due to injury

After an injury that forced him to miss much of the 2021-2022 season with Dortmund, Gio Reyna seemed to be on the road to recovery. He appeared in all three games in the international break for the USMNT and looked to be well recovered. After playing 17 minutes off the bench last weekend against RB Leipzig, Reyna got the start today. Sadly, he was only on the field for two minutes before coming off with what appears to be a hamstring injury.

Less than 2 minutes in, Gio Reyna was subbed off with injury. pic.twitter.com/yJ6Erplz5Y — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 8, 2022

At 19, Reyna is a tremendous talent and one that the USMNT clearly missed for much of the qualifying campaign. With mover six months until the team heads to Qatar for the World Cup, it will be critical that the team can get as much time together as possible in order to gel ahead of the tournament. For now, the American attacker will once again focus on his recovery so he can be healthy and ready for club and country.