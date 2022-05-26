 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brenden Aaronson officially transfers to Leeds United

He joins the English club on July 1st

By Parker Cleveland
FC Red Bull Salzburg v Wolfsberger AC - Admiral Bundesliga Photo by Andreas Schaad - FC Red Bull Salzburg/FC Red Bull Salzburg via Getty Images

After trying to acquire the American attacker from RB Salzburg in January, Leeds United have secured the transfer of Brenden Aaronson. Incredibly, the move may not have happened had Leeds not managed to avoid relegation in the last weekend of the Premier League season. The drop may have also put Jesse Marsch’s tenure with Leeds in doubt also.

With the team set to take on the top flight in 2022-2023, Leeds brought together the now former Red Bull player and manager. It’s unclear how much the move cost the club, but in the winter the reported fee they offered was $20 million.

Leeds will have their work cut out for them ahead of next year as the team will need a more reliable backline, Patrick Bamford to have a rebound season, and someone to take the place of the creative Raphinha, who may be headed to Barcelona.

The move will allow Aaronson to take on more challenging competition both in terms of his opposition and making the XI week-in and week-out ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

