Djordje Mihailovic injured and out for USA June matches

A spot of misfortune will see Djordje Mihailovic out of the USMNT for the team’s June 1st friendly against Morocco. The midfielder injured his ankle against FC Cincinnati on Saturday. The team noted that it is not a serious injury and that Mihailovic is not expected to be out of action long-term.

This is especially bad luck for the CF Montreal talisman as he’s had something of a breakout since joining the team last season. The 23 year-old has 11 goals and 20 assists across 48 games with the Canadian club with seven scores coming this year. With friendlies and Nations League matches in June, Mihailovic had a chance to stake his claim with the USMNT and at least get a look at featuring for the team for the upcoming World Cup.

At least for now, that chance will have to wait as he recovers from injury. In somewhat typical USMNT fashion, he will be replaced by... nobody.