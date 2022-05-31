Transfer rumors flying about Weston McKennie, Gabriel Slonina, and Chris Richards

It’s silly season so there’s plenty of outlandish and completely unbelievable guesses being passed around mixed with completely plausible and well sourced potential moves that could very well happen. Some big USMNT names are in the mix with interesting moves on the table for them. Here’s a few that would be promising if they come to fruition.

Weston McKennie headed to Spurs?

After an injury shortened season, Weston McKennie could be headed out of Italy. The midfielder will be with the USMNT in June as he works to regain his fitness. For a team with high expectations, Juve finished 4th in Serie A and made it to the round of 16 in the Champions League and did not take home any domestic silverware. McKennie could obviously help them reach higher in 2023, but a rumored €40M would give the club funds to address other weaknesses. As far as where he might go, Tottenham is said to be interested, but it will come at a significant price.

Tottenham have asked Juventus about Weston McKennie, they’ve let it be known that if they were to sell it would be for €40M. ⚪️⚫️



Gaga going to Los Merengues?

That’s the rumor according to Fabirzio Romero. The Italian journo has a report that Slonina is a target of Real Madrid. This would certainly be a sensational destination for the teenager, but he would need to contend with ousting Thibaut Courtois who more or less won the Champions League all by himself over the weekend.

Chris Richards joining Crystal Palace?

One final rumor has Chris Richards headed to the Premier League. The central defender showed well with Hoffenheim and apparently has gained the attention of Patrick Vieira. The move would perhaps shore up the backline as Palace allowed the 7th fewest goals in the top flight in 2021-2022 and finished 12th in the table.