USA vs. Grenada, 2022 Concacaf Nations League: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States men’s national team begin their Nations League title defense tonight against Grenada in Austin, TX. Coming off two friendlies last week, Gregg Berhalter’s side enters competitive play looking to hit their stride. After a scintillating performance against Morocco, it was a bit of a mixed bag in the draw against Uruguay. Now should be the time to find your strongest lineup and play your best.

As always, the magnifying glass is firmly focused on the USMNT’s striker role. While the rest of the lineup is taking shape there’s still a gaping hole in the attack that needs to be addressed. Jesus Ferreira has gotten two starts thus far in this camp and while he’s shown some good signs with pressing and linkup play, his final product has not been what you’d hope it would be. The spot is still up for grabs and there’s no better place to stake your claim that a competitive tournament.

With the days dwindling down until the start of the World Cup there’s only so many minutes to go around. While Grenada certainly isn’t the competitive measuring stick to get you ready for the tournament, it’s still a chance for players to prove themselves to the manager. So, who will step up and earn that trust?

Lineups

United States lineup: TBA

Grenada lineup: TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 10:00p.m. Eastern, 7:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: Q2 Stadium; Austin, TX

Available TV: UniMas, TUDN

Available Streaming: ESPN+ (Affiliate Link)

