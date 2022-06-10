USA vs. Grenada, 2022 Concacaf Nations League: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team opened their Concacaf Nations League group play by smashing Grenada in Austin, 5-0. FC Dallas striker Jesus Ferreira had himself a dream night, finding the back of the net four times while leading the U.S. line. While it’s hard to say this is great preparation for this winter’s World Cup, it was still 90 minutes of competitive action for Gregg Berhalter to assess certain players.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

