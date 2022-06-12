USA vs. Grenada, 2022 Concacaf Nations League: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team took care of business against Grenada on Friday night, winning 5-0 before a sold out crowd at Q2 Stadium in Austin. Jesus Ferreira led the way with 4 goals for the USMNT, with Paul Arriola adding the 5th in what was a FC Dallas showcase in Texas’ capital.

The four goals by Ferreira were the most by a USMNT player since Landon Donovan also scored 4 against Cuba back in July 2003, almost 19 years ago. In fact, Ferreira is only the 5th USMNT player ever, and the 3rd in the modern era, to score 4 goals in one match.

Four goals will get you a lot of kudos, but the SSFC community decided that it was not enough to earn Man of the Match honors. That honor goes to Luca de la Torre, who had an amazing match capped with an assist on Paul Arriola’s goal in the 62nd minute. His 8.14 average rating was enough to upset Ferreira’s 8.06 rating and claim the Man of the Match.

The full set of community ratings:

Luca de la Torre - 8.14

Jesus Ferreira - 8.06

Brenden Aaronson - 7.28

Paul Arriola - 6.81

Matt Turner - 6.73

Cameron Carter-Vickers - 6.63

Kellyn Acosta - 6.62

Antonee Robinson - 6.37

Walker Zimmerman - 6.30

Weston McKennie - 6.00

Aaron Long - 5.86

Reggie Cannon - 5.74

Malik Tillman - 5.72

George Bello - 5.46

Cristian Roldan - 5.27

Jordan Morris - 4.92

—

Gregg Berhalter - 6.60

Referee Said Martinez (HON) - 6.54

Did the community get it right? Was Luca de la Torre your Man of the Match, or should it have been Jesus Ferreira? Hit the comments and discuss it all!