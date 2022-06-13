USA vs. El Salvador, 2022 Concacaf Nations League: What to watch for

The United States Men’s National Team are in San Salvador as they continue the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League with a road test against El Salvador. Estadio Cuscatlán is typically a tough place to play for the USMNT, who drew there back in September in the first match of World Cup qualifying. Still, as the defending Nations League champions, they enter with more of a target on their backs, and the necessity to take care of business on the road will be met with difficulty.

The USMNT haven’t conceded a goal in this window and will look to finish out the window with another clean sheet. El Salvador will be looking to spoil the party and have one of its own in front of their home fans.

Latest Form

USA

W (5-0) - Grenada - Concacaf Nations League

D (0-0) - Uruguay - Friendly

W (3-0) - Morocco - Friendly

L (0-2) - Costa Rica - World Cup Qualifying

D (0-0) - Mexico - World Cup Qualifying

El Salvador

D (2-2) - Grenada - Concacaf Nations League

W (3-1) - Grenada - Concacaf Nations League

W (3-2) - Panama - Friendly

L (0-4) - Guatemala - Friendly

L (0-2) - Mexico - World Cup Qualifying

What To Watch For

Keep the crowd out of it. The Salvadorean fans will look to get behind their team and provide any momentum they can throughout the match. The USMNT’s goal will be to play well enough to take the crowd out of it early. Scoring a goal early will help, but dominating possession will do the trick as well.

Continue the torrid scoring pace. El Salvador is much better than Grenada, but that doesn’t mean the scoring pace needs to dissipate. The front trio needs to combine well and create scoring chances, and they should be able to capitalize on a few.

Keep the midfield churning. The midfield is the key to controlling the match, and our midfield is playing extremely well at the moment. El Salvador will look to frustrate them and slow play down, but if the USMNT can control the possession, they can keep the ball moving forward.

Lineup Prediction

With it being the last match for the USMNT until September, we will likely see what Gregg Berhalter thinks is his best lineup available. So, we’ll likely see this lineup tomorrow:

Matt Turner will be the goalkeeper, while Antonee Robinson will return at right back. Walker Zimmerman and Aaron Long will once again be the centerback pairing, with DeAndre Yedlin at right back.

The M-M-A midfield is back, with Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and Yunus Musah getting the start. Luca de la Torre will likely come in during the match along with Brenden Aaronson.

Up front, Christian Pulisic will be back in the lineup at left wing, and Tim Weah will return at right wing. Jesus Ferreira will get the start once again at center forward.

Prediction

The USMNT will struggle to get their footing, but eventually settle in against El Salvador. They’ll take the game and 3 more points with a 2-0 win.