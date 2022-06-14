USA vs. El Salvador, 2022 Concacaf Nations League: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States men’s national team wrap up their summer with a tough away trip to San Salvador to take on El Salvador in the Concacaf Nations League group stage. After a one-sided shellacking of Grenada, this should be a much more difficult test for Gregg Berhalter’s bunch.

Jesus Ferreira enjoyed his time on Friday, notching four goals in the convincing win. Once again eyes will be on the No. 9 spot as its expected that up-and-coming Haji Wright will get his first start at the international level. Can the big forward impress in his full debut and add to his goal tally? Despite Ferreira’s four-goal performance, the spot is seemingly still completely up for grabs.

It’s clear that Berhalter has rested some of his top assets for this more important and more difficult fixture with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, and Timothy Weah not seeing the field last week. Will a fresh and ready first-choice lineup be enough to overcome the usually difficult conditions of playing in Central America? It sure would be nice to head into the long summer break coming off a positive result.

Lineups

United States lineup: TBA

El Salvador lineup: TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 10:00p.m. Eastern, 7:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: Estadio Cuscatlan; San Salvador, El Salvador

Available TV: FS1, Univison, TUDN

Available Streaming: fuboTV (free trial), FOX Sports GO (App)

