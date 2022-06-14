USA vs. El Salvador, 2022 Concacaf Nations League: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team snatched a 1-1 draw from the jaws of defeat away to El Salvador in the Concacaf Nations League group stage on Tuesday night. Sloppy conditions made for an unattractive affair that saw the hosts nick a goal late in the first half after USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath misjudged a cross and was beaten at his near post. After exchanging second half red cards, substitute Jordan Morris rescued a valuable point in the 90th minute with a close range header.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

