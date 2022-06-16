USA vs. El Salvador, 2022 Concacaf Nations League: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team were able to walk out of Estadio Cuscatlan Tuesday night with a tough 1-1 draw against El Salvador. A 2nd half stoppage time goal by Jordan Morris helped steal the points for the USMNT, as a first half strike by El Salvador’s Alexander Larin had been the difference to that point.

In what was a sloppy, muddy affair, the USMNT didn’t have many performances that stood out over the rest. However, through the mud, everyone could see one player working hard to get the result. That player was Yunus Musah, who put in a shift and a half and was one of the players that kept the USMNT going all night. For that, the SSFC community awarded him the Man of the Match.

The full set of community ratings:

Yunus Musah - 8.05

Jordan Morris - 7.23

Luca de la Torre - 6.90

Weston McKennie - 6.45

Christian Pulisic - 6.38

Tyler Adams - 6.16

Antonee Robinson - 6.15

Cameron Carter-Vickers - 6.08

Tim Weah - 5.99

Aaron Long - 5.94

Brenden Aaronson - 5.77

Jesus Ferreira - 5.58

Haji Wright - 4.69

Reggie Cannon - 4.39

Ethan Horvath - 3.56

Paul Arriola - 3.14

—

Gregg Berhalter - 5.58

Referee Cesar Ramos (MEX) - 3.39

Did the community get it right? Hit the comments and discuss it all!