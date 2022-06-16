FIFA announces 2026 Men’s World Cup host cities

The 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup will kickoff 4 years from now, and tonight, the United States, Mexico, and Canada know which cities will be the sites of matches during what will be the biggest World Cup tournament to date. In a star-studded announcement in New York City, FIFA announced the cities that will serve as host cities for the 80 games that will comprise that tournament.

22 cities/regions were vying to become host cities, with the tightest competition coming from the 16 bids in the United States. FIFA broke the announcement down into regions: West, Central, and East. In total, 11 cities in the United States, 3 in Mexico, and 2 in Canada won the honor of being 2026 World Cup host cities. It’s not known yet which stadiums will host the USMNT for their opening match in 4 years, but fans across the country will know which cities the world’s best teams will come to play for the World Cup trophy.

The 2026 World Cup host cities/regions:

West - Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Guadalajara

Central - Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Monterrey, Mexico City

East - Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, New York/New Jersey

The cities that didn’t make the cut were Denver, Baltimore/DC, Nashville, Cincinnati, Orlando, and Edmonton.

Did your favorite cities make the cut? Hit the comments and discuss the cities that made the list!