USWNT vs. Colombia - The USA has to overcome another defensive effort on the way to a 2-0 win

After a hard fought 3-0 win against Colombia, the USWNT would again take on the South American team in Sandy, Utah. The game would be the final tuneup before the Concacaf World Cup and Olympic qualifiers next week. The game would be a good test of how the USA would respond to breaking down a bunkering team as Colombia didn’t fancy their chances in playing an open style of game.

The USWNT lined up in a... 4-4-3 apparently. Surely that’s incorrect and the team is lined up in a 4-3-3. Notably, Carson Pickett made her first start for the USWNT.

If you have graphic design this good, it doesn't matter if it has the formation or not.

¡FORMACIÓN TITULAR!



Esta es la alineación de la Selección Femenina de Mayores para el partido #VamosColombia #MayoresFemenino pic.twitter.com/lcyHJfUuz9 — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) June 29, 2022

In the end, Colombia would have a strong defensive game and the USA really had to work for their goals. The would come though as the home side forced an own goal and a second was bagged by Kelley O’Hara to give the Americans a 2-0 win.

The game began with the USA immediately and constantly putting Colombia under pressure. The Stars and Stripes kept possession and easily won it back, but failed to create any threatening chances in the early going. Alex Morgan had a penalty shout in the 16th minute after taking contact in the box, but the official saw no reason to call a foul.

The American pressure would be rewarded in the 21st minute as the first goal of the game was produced on an own goal. The score came thanks to Sofia Huerta sending a cross into the box that Manuela Vanegas obligingly poked into her own net.

An own goal from Colombia puts the #USWNT in front‼️ pic.twitter.com/Zo3PPc4ZUM — ESPN (@espn) June 29, 2022

A second goal almost materialized as Huerta sent a cross into the box and Alex Morgan connected with it on a flying jump kick of sorts that was fired off of the crossbar.

At the have two subs would come in as Kristie Mewis and Trinity Rodman entered for Lindsey Horan and Midge Purce. The USA also came out firing on all cylinders as an attacking move forced a goal line save by a Colombia defender.

However, it would be a difficult night for the USA as the Colombia backline held strong. Despite dominating possession, the Americans continued having difficulty breaking down the visitors. Another line change was in store as the Stars and Stripes went to the bench with Mal Pugh coming on for Megan Rapinoe and Taylor Kornieck coming on for Rose Lavelle.

The next highlight would be a... lightning delay in the 75th minute that would end after about 30 minutes. The fans who stayed would be treated to a second goal as Kelley O’Hara put one into the net.

Kelley O'Hara returns to Rio Tinto and scores! ⚡️#USAvCOL | 2-0 pic.twitter.com/rWVdDoGEmS — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) June 29, 2022

That would be the last notable action of the game as the teams would wrap up the game with Colombia holding the USA to two goals.