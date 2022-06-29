Rounding up moves for USMNT players Chris Richards, Tyler Adams, and Zack Steffen

The summer transfer season hot stove is heating up with moves being discussed for USMNT stars in Europe.

One player who is particularly in need of playing time is Zack Steffen. After moving to Manchester City the goalkeeper never seemed like he had a chance to challenge for the first choice netminder role. In his time with City, he also had a few notorious blunders for his club and some near disasters for his country. According to the Manchester Evening News, Steffen is set to land a loan to Middlesbrough. While it’s certainly a step down in terms of prestige, the move will give him a chance to play and perhaps even out some of the wrinkles in his game that have become apparent as of late.

Meanwhile, back in the Premier League, another player who had an underwhelming 2021-2022 campaign might be set to play for a former MLS manager. Tyler Adams is reportedly a top target for Leeds United and will at least be a competitive option in terms of affordability in the transfer market. Leeds is also set to part ways with Raphina in a move that might open up playing time for Brenden Aaronson and could mean... well, something for Christian Pulisic.

Another USMNT name could be set to depart the Bundesliga as Chris Richards is reportedly being sought by Olympic Lyonnais of Ligue 1. After a successful season with TSG Hoffenheim on loan, Richards has been making solid steps in his career, but it seems that if the price is right his time with Bayern Munich may come to an end.