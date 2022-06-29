USMNT Qualifies for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia

Last night the USMNT U-20s beat Costa Rica 2-0 at Estadio Morazan in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Paxten Aaronson led the way for the Young Adult Nats with a brace, incredibly he scored five minutes into each half.

@USYNT takes a 2-0 win over @fedefutbolcrc and earned tickets for the #CU20 semifinals and the Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia.



Enjoy the best moments of the game! pic.twitter.com/decS6UDrXF — Concacaf (@Concacaf) June 29, 2022

Then, since this is Concacaf (careful what you wish for Greenland), there was a fight.

Tensions were soaring between Costa Rica and USA's U-20s after the final whistle pic.twitter.com/OZAjQUXWum — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 29, 2022

The result means that the team is headed to the U-23 World Cup in Indonesia to be held next year. It also means through qualification the team is undefeated with it’s only blemish being a 2-2 draw with Canada. Otherwise, the squad has kept four cleansheets over five games with a +20 goal differential.

They’ll need to keep their dominance on the field consistent in the semi-final match. In that game the Eaglets will face Honduras, the tournament’s hosts. The stakes will be particularly high in the match as the winner stamps their ticket to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The loser will, of course, be staying home.