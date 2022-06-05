USA vs. Uruguay, 2022 Friendly: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States Men’s National Team face one of the toughest tests ahead of this winter’s World Cup today as they host Uruguay in a friendly. Both teams are coming off convincing 3-0 wins in their previous matches this window and will be looking to carry on their forward momentum.

Once again Gregg Berhalter has unveiled his planned lineup a full day ahead of kickoff, giving us some cool insight into how the match may play out.

USMNT lineup tomorrow, per Gregg Berhalter:



Johnson; Yedlin, Long, Zimmerman, Jedi/Scally; Adams, McKennie, Musah; Pulisic, Ferreira, Weah — Joseph Lowery (@joeclowery) June 4, 2022

The return of Weston McKennie to the starting lineup is a welcome one. The midfield lynchpin has not seen full action since breaking his foot in late February. McKennie is not only one of the team’s best and most important players on the field, he’s a huge part of their team spirit and comradery. Having him back and fit is a huge boost to the whole program.

Joe Scally inching his way towards a starting look is a welcome one for a lot of USMNT fans eager to get a better glimpse of the youngster. If Antonee Robinson isn’t fit enough, we could very well see his full debut against one of the best teams in the western hemisphere.

An unchanged front three will be interesting to watch against a much better and stingier defense than Morocco. Timothy Weah especially impressed midweek. He’ll be one to keep an eye on to see if he can consistently impact matches like he did in that victory.

While it’s just a friendly, you can bet everyone watching will be using this as a measuring stick for World Cup expectations heading into Qatar. This will very likely be the toughest opponent this side faces until the tournament actually starts in November.

Lineups

United States lineup: TBA Officially but look up

Uruguay lineup: TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 5:00p.m. Eastern, 2:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: Children’s Mercy Park; Kansas City, KS

Available TV: FOX, Univision, TUDN

Available Streaming: fuboTV (free trial), FOX Sports GO (App)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.