USA vs. Uruguay, 2022 Friendly: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team played Uruguay to a scoreless draw on Sunday evening. The first half was a spirited affair with both sides pushing hard and coming close to a goal. The U.S. especially looked dangerous, carving out several good chances. Unfortunately, the second half devolved into a mundane slog after a host of substitutions. Still, it was a good test for the Americans as they push towards the World Cup.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

