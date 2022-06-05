USMNT June 2022 Friendlies: USA 0-0 Uruguay - thirsty for a draw

After a solid showing against Morocco, the USA once again took the field in a friendly as the team prepares for the Concacaf Nations League group stage ahead of the World Cup in five months. Of course, the team has played Uruguay in the midwest recently having met in St. Louis in 2019. This time a soccer venue was available and the team didn’t have to play on a baseball field.

The USMNT started out with a few changes as Sean Johnson stepped in at goal DeAndre Yedlin started on the right, Joe Scally came in on the left, and Weston McKennie got a start in midfield.

Meanwhile Uruguay created this lineup graphic. Lineup graphics typically leave a lot to be desired and this one isn’t an exception to that.

But wait, La Celeste also did a real lineup graphic. They do exist.

In the end, there were no goals. There were chances and they were nice and a cleansheet is good, but the point of soccer is scoring goals. Neither team did that so, supporters of both sides can take solace in the fact that defense wins championships.

Gifs of... not goals

While there weren’t goals there were chances. Things got started early when DeAndre Yedlin made a goal line save in the 10th minute to keep Uruguay from taking an early lead. In the 19th, Pulisic found Jesus Ferreira running into the 18 yard box, but the strikers shot was right at the keeper. Ferreira would miss another good opportunity minutes later.

The @USMNT was THIS close to striking first pic.twitter.com/mhvgSEp0PY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 5, 2022

Sean Johnson was forced to make a strong save in the 23rd minute when Uruguay created a nice chance nearly breaking down the USA backline.

The half would end quietly as both teams went into the locker room at 0-0. The Americans would make three changes at the half with Erik-Palmer Brown, Paul Arriola, and Brenden Aaronson coming on for Aaron Long, Tim Weah, and Weston McKennie.

The Stars and Stripes yet again almost found the opener, but CP10’s shot went wide.

Just after the hour mark, DeAndre Yedlin and Ferreira made way for Jedi and Haji Wright. In the 63rd minute Uruguay had another good chance that Johnson did well to save and then cover up when the ball was cycled back into the box.

The final sub would come when Luca de la Torre entered the game for Yunus Musah in the 85th.

Walker Zimmerman had a generally solid game but came up with a huge play late to keep the match scoreless in the 89th minute.

Zimmerman coming up HUGE! pic.twitter.com/o5d2QC7i1G — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 5, 2022

Edison Cavani had a chance late to break the Yanks hearts and he absolutely bottled it.

He's gonna want that one back pic.twitter.com/7zxnVEPUSG — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 5, 2022

In general, it wasn’t a great game and once again American strikers have some work to do. The subs late broke up a lot of the momentum in the last half hour as is wont to happen in a friendly. Still, keeping Uruguay scoreless is a decent effort and Walker Zimmerman and Sean Johnson played very well. Luckily, the USA takes on Grenada on Friday night and there will probably be goals in that one.