Landon Donovan, DaMarcus Beasley headlines the 2022 National Soccer Hall Of Fame Eligibility List

The National Soccer Hall of Fame announced the players eligible for election in 2023 Thursday.

The list of 1st-year eligible players includes 16, with Landon Donovan posing as the headliner.

Donovan is regarded as the greatest American soccer player of all time. An illustrious career that started in 1999 with Bayer Leverkusen transitioned to the MLS after being loaned to the San Jose Earthquakes for two seasons.

From there, the sky was the limit for Donovan as he joined the LA Galaxy, helping grow the MLS brand and American soccer for 11 years. Donovan's career in the MLS included a record six MLS Cups, a 2009 MVP, and all-time leader in assists with 104.

In 2015 the league renamed the award in Donovan's honor.

Donovan is a U.S Soccer lifer, being a part of the first U-17 full residency program at IMG. In 2000 he made his debut with the senior team, beginning an international career with 157 caps, 57 goals, three trips to the world cup, and four U.S Soccer Player of the year awards.

Joining Donovan is his former USMNT teammate, DaMarcus Beasley. Beasley and Donovan played together for 13 years apart of the national team. Beasley is the only U.S. player to play in four world cups, helping the stars and stripes reach the knockout stage in 2002 and 2010.

Beasley was a part of the 2016 World Cup team that walked out of a group with Ghana, Germany, and Portugal, which everyone declared as the "Group of Death" that year.

Beasley's 20-year professional career includes stints in Liga MX, Premier League, and Bundesliga. In 11 MLS seasons, Beasley played for the Chicago Fire and Houston Dynamo, accumulating 17 goals in 210 starts. He also spent ten years abroad, playing for PSV, Manchester United, and Puebla.

Only three women are on this year's list, Heather O'Reilly, Natasha Kai, and Beverly Goebel Yanez.

The Hall of Fame's Screening Committees and other members of the Voting Committees vote on the Final Ballot, electing a maximum of six new Hall of Fame members. As many as three Players and two Veterans can be selected, along with one Builder.

