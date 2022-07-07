2022 Concacaf W Championship: USA 5-0 Jamaica - a solid performance seals win number two in Group A

After a solid win against Haiti, the USWNT took on Jamaica in the second group stage match of the Concacaf W Championship. It would look much like the first, but the Americans managed to create more danger and won by a comfortable margin.

Vlatko Andonovski went with a much different look for the XI than in the first match against Haiti. Meanwhile, Jamaica would hope Bunny Shaw, Trudi Carter and Atlanta Primus could upset the Americans.

Match day 2 of #ConcacafW will be kicking off shortly at 7pm ET with the reigning champion @USWNT taking on @jff_football who pulled off the upset in their opener



Who wins this crucial group stage match??



Lineups ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/RoEyEqGD6W — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) July 7, 2022

In the end, the American women dominated the game. Jamaica never seemed to threaten the Stars and Stripes and the USA got the scoring started quickly and won easily.

Gifs of... look, Sophia Smith is special and she scored two fantastic goals

It took all of five minutes for the USWNT to score the first goal. The score came from some of the highest quality touches that a player can take from Sophia Smith. The attacker did nicely to control the ball in the box, knocked it past her defender and then ever so perfectly slid it past the keeper.

SOPHIA SMITH YOU ARE A STAR.



What a touch and finish from the 21-year-old @ThornsFC phenom. pic.twitter.com/x6DGuy6TQ3 — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) July 7, 2022

It took all of two more minutes for her to score a brace. This time, Smith beat keeper Rebecca Spencer to the ball and sent a chip that just went over the line.

A TWO MINUTE BRACE FROM SOPHIA SMITH.



What a start for the @uswnt. pic.twitter.com/1mlTUtfbs8 — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) July 7, 2022

It seemed like the team had found a third goal in the 11th minute, but VAR called it back. Another try was saved by Spencer who had to make two stops to keep the match at 2-0.

A big-time double save from Rebecca Spencer prevents the @USWNT from getting an early third goal. pic.twitter.com/9L0jjvn28L — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) July 7, 2022

Not long after, Mal Pugh was called offside on a goal that was disallowed by VAR.

Mal Pugh has a goal taken back by VAR.



This is the third goal the USWNT have had taken back after VAR checks in their two CONCACAF W Championship games so far. pic.twitter.com/eH4KPvb1dF — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) July 7, 2022

The USA would dominate possession and out shoot Jamaica 9-2 in the half, but wouldn’t find a third goal as the half wore on. As a result, the teams went into the locker rooms with the score at 2-0.

At the half, Vlatko went tot he bench and brought in Emily Sonnett for Emily Fox and took Smith off for Mal Pugh. It seemed like only the substitution could have prevented Smith from completing her hat trick, so Jamaica was probably not upset to see her go.

The Stars and Stripes would score again when Rose Lavelle found the net in the 59th minute to cap off a nice effort from the WNT to work an attack down the left side.

Rose Lavelle gets in on the scoring action for the @USWNT. pic.twitter.com/9KithC2lFS — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) July 8, 2022

On the re-start, Trinity Rodman and Kristie Mewis would come on for Ashley Hatch and Lindsey Horan and five minutes later Taylor Kornieck came on for Lavelle.

The Americans kept pushing forward for a fourth goal and it came in the form of a penalty scored by Mewis.

Kristie Mewis slots home the penalty for the @USWNT as they get their fourth goal tonight against Jamaica. pic.twitter.com/XvXZqY8Dev — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) July 8, 2022

Since the WNT opened the game with a pair of goals in two minutes, it seemed fitting that it would end on the same note thanks to number five coming from Rodman.

TRINITY RODMAN MAKES IT FIVE FOR THE @USWNT.



A second international goal for the 20-year-old. pic.twitter.com/IgAKIrqQML — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) July 8, 2022

Jamaica did mount an energetic attack toward the end of the game, but again never troubled the USA backline seriously. The game would finish with the USA taking all three points and having a +8 goal differential in the group.