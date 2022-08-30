Transfer News: A new club for John Brooks, a Sergino Dest rumor, and Christian Pulisic stays put

As the Summer 2022 transfer deadline nears, there is news and rumors about some big names in the USMNT player pool. After a tough final season with Wolfsburg, the center back is heading to fellow American Matthew Hoppe’s former club Mallorca as reported by Sports Illustrated. Brooks may be out in the cold when the World Cup comes around, but at least he gets to enjoy the warm climes of the Western Mediterranean when the tournament comes around. The move does give him a chance to get a fresh start and perhaps do enough to show Gregg Berhalter he belongs on the roster.

Another player being left out in the cold might also be finding a new home. This time, it’s Sergino Dest who was told in no uncertain terms that Xavi Hernandez did not think very much of his soccer skills when it comes to fitting in with Barcelona. Luckily, his former manager at Ajax is now the manager at Manchester United and reports indicate that the Red Devils might be willing to meet the €20m price tag that Barca has put on the player’s services. This would certainly be welcome news as a player who has been told he wouldn’t play presumably wouldn’t be very attractive to a national team manager.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic was rumored to be getting interest from teams for a move from Chelsea, but it seems that he will not be given that opportunity according to ESPN. For now, he’s been told that he will be used off the bench with chances to earn starting time. What exactly he would have to do isn’t clear, but Chelsea has lost to Leeds and Southampton, is 2-1-2 and has scored six goals in five games, so perhaps Thomas Tuchel’s time with the club could be running short.