Aaronson, Pefok make sudden impact in debut for new clubs

What a day it’s been for USMNT attackers beginning new ventures in Europe. Both Brenden Aaronson and Jordan Pefok have marked their debuts in a big four league with goals. It was the latter getting things started early in Germany as Pefok scored Union Berlin’s opening goal of the Bundesliga season with a lovely glancing header against Hertha Berlin.

Nice header from Pefok. Tough angle pic.twitter.com/G54fFzTpBb — Brian Sciaretta (@BrianSciaretta) August 6, 2022

The striker’s goal helped his new side kick off the season with a 3-1 win. With the striker position seemingly being wide open for the USMNT, goals like this in Bundesliga will make it near impossible for Gregg Berhalter to ignore.

One player who need not worry about their place on the plane to Qatar is Brenden Aaronson. Despite his place on the roster being cemented, he celebrated his Premier League debut with a dazzling performance topped off with the what seemingly was the go-ahead goal against Wolves. Unfortunately, it was later ruled an own goal by people who don’t want admit that it’s actually called soccer.

It’s highly encouraging for both players to start their careers in top leagues with impact performances. We can only hope it’s a sign of things to come for many of the Americans around Europe as the World Cup rapidly approaches.