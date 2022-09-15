2022 U.S. Soccer jerseys released

They’re here. This morning around 3:15am ET, Nike released their 2022 line of national team soccer jerseys, and that included the World Cup jerseys for the United States Men’s National Team.

Football is Never Done. In fact, it’s just getting started. How will you kick-off your journey? Tap to gear up with national team home and away jerseys. https://t.co/S0awX6UkgI pic.twitter.com/XQXhIdAkI2 — Nike Football (@nikefootball) September 15, 2022

The 2022 jerseys were created for the USMNT, who will compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup wearing these jerseys. They will debut them in friendlies this month against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

The USMNT drop their home and away kits for the 2022 World Cup pic.twitter.com/NuLWtxAyzs — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 15, 2022

The USWNT will also wear the jerseys beginning with October friendlies on the road against England and Spain. Their jerseys will include the 4 stars above the crest, signifying their 4 Women’s World Cup titles, and the FIFA World Champions badge will sit on the right chest alongside the centered U.S. Soccer crest.

Nike and U.S. Soccer’s online stores were among the initial outlets that listed the jerseys on sale, with Nike listing both short sleeve and long sleeve options. The short sleeve replica jersey retails for $95, while the long sleeve replica is $110 at Nike.com.

Over at the U.S. Soccer Store, a replica USMNT jersey retails for $95, while a replica USWNT jersey with the FIFA World Champions badge retails for $105. However, they do offer customization that includes the names and numbers of select USMNT and USWNT players. Customization is an additional $45, but they are offering free jersey customization through September 20th if you purchase a jersey using a Visa card. The numbers are much larger across the back than they have been on previous jerseys.

The USMNT's kits for the 2022 World Cup are here pic.twitter.com/ylakM38ubb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 15, 2022

