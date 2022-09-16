 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Johnny Cardoso Replaces Yunus Musah on USMNT roster

Johnny has stepped in to replace the injured Musah in the September camp.

By Adnan Ilyas
Bosnia and Herzegovina v USMNT Photo by Dave Bernal/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Johnny Cardoso has been called up to the United States Mens National Team, replacing Yunus Musah.

Musah suffered a minor knock that has kept him out of training for the last few days. It appears Valencia want to keep him out as a precaution.

Johnny Cardoso, or simply Johnny, plays for Internacional in the Brazilian Série A. The Brazilian American has received 3 caps for the USMNT, starting in 2020. This September camp in Europe will be the last full camp before the FIFA World Cup kicks off in November in Qatar. This gives Johnny one last chance to impress Berhalter and compete for one of the few remaining open roster spots in the matches against Japan and Saudi Arabia, September 23rd and 27th, respectively.

