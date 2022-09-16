Johnny Cardoso Replaces Yunus Musah on USMNT roster

Johnny Cardoso has been called up to the United States Mens National Team, replacing Yunus Musah.

Johnny Cardoso coming in to replace Yunus Musah at USMNT camp. The 20-year-old New Jersey-born midfielder has 17 league apps for Internacional this season.



A handful of MLS teams looked into signing him via U22 Initiative over the winter too. Nothing came close. pic.twitter.com/uxkFHP1TJm — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) September 16, 2022

Musah suffered a minor knock that has kept him out of training for the last few days. It appears Valencia want to keep him out as a precaution.

Yunus Musah has a knock, has not trained the last two days and will not travel to face Celta de Vigo. Valencia spokesperson tells me Musah will also stay in Valencia to recover and will miss the #USMNT friendlies. https://t.co/VByTUdQl3b — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) September 16, 2022

Johnny Cardoso, or simply Johnny, plays for Internacional in the Brazilian Série A. The Brazilian American has received 3 caps for the USMNT, starting in 2020. This September camp in Europe will be the last full camp before the FIFA World Cup kicks off in November in Qatar. This gives Johnny one last chance to impress Berhalter and compete for one of the few remaining open roster spots in the matches against Japan and Saudi Arabia, September 23rd and 27th, respectively.