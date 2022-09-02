USMNT weekend viewing guide: a classic derby

The transfer window has come and gone with some players on the move and others remaining in less than ideal situations. Regardless we’ve got a good deal of action to watch again this weekend and perhaps some players, such as Christian Pulisic, could see additional playing time ahead of their teams Champions League matches.

Friday

Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim - 2:30p on ESPN+

Giovanni Reyna did not travel with Borussia Dortmund again last weekend, he’s now been excluded from both of the clubs away matches this season. He has appeared off the bench in both of the clubs home matches and they are at home again this weekend so Reyna seems likely to be available off the bench if the pattern holds. Dortmund defeated Hertha Berlin last weekend 1-0 to bounce back from their embarrassing 3-2 loss to Werder Bremen.

This weekend BVB face a Hoffenheim side that lost their opener to Borussia Monchengladbach but have won three straight and currently sit tied for second with nine points, a point behind Bayern Munich.

Other notes:

Luca del la Torre has seen very limited time for Celta Vigo so far this season. Celta are 1-1-1 on the season and looking to build a winning streak as they face Cadiz at 3p on ESPN Deportes.

Saturday

Celtic v Rangers - 7:30p on CBSSN

We’re breaking our unofficial “top five” rule to head to Scotland this weekend and highlight an Old Firm Derby which features Americans on both sides and will be aired on CBS Sports Network as Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic host Malik Tillman, James Sands and Rangers. The two Glasgow sides meet once more in a rivalry which dates back to the late 19th century and has seen the two sides matchup over 400 times. The matchup is always fierce and almost always key in who will win the league title. This season is no different with Celtic currently undefeated on the season and holding a two point lead over Rangers in the league standings. There is one added bit of extra tension this weekend as the two teams will have Champions League matchups lying just ahead of them. Celtic are gearing up to face Real Madrid on Tuesday and Rangers will face off against Ajax on Wednesday.

None of the three American’s have punched their ticket to Qatar yet but all three look like fringe players who could play their way on to the plane. Tillman in particular has started the season very well, playing a huge role in Rangers getting to the Champions League group stage. He does play at one of the deeper positions for the US though so it could be Sands or CCV who break through at what is suddenly a rather vexing CB position.

Other notes:

Weston McKennie and Juventus also get the CBSSN treatment when they face Fiorentina immediately following the Celtic v Rangers match at 9a.

Leeds United take on Brentford at 10a on USA Network coming off a 1-1 midweek draw with Everton.

Minnesota United host FC Dallas at 3:30p on Univision and Twitter. Things are heating up in the nine spot on the depth chart but Dallas’ Jesus Ferreira seemingly has pole position.

Streaming overseas:

Speaking of the striker battle, Jordan Pefok and Union Berlin face Bayern Munich at 9:30a on ESPN+. Berlin currently sit in second place, a point behind Bayern Munich.

Stuttgart and Schalke are each searching for their first win of the season as they meet at 9:30a on ESPN+.

Christian Pulisic looks likely to remain in a substitute role for Chelsea through the World Cup as the team was unwilling to move him in the summer transfer window. The club will face West Ham United at 10a on Peacock.

Chris Richards is among the center back hopefuls where a position that looked like a strength twelve months ago has suddenly become a giant question mark. Richards seems likely to be on the plane but additional game time as he continues to round into form would be ideal. Crystal Palace face Newcastle Untied at 10a on Peacock.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, and Fulham suffered their first loss of the season last weekend 2-1 to league leading Arsenal and will look to avoid a loosing streak as they face Tottenham at 10a on Peacock.

Sergino Dest has thankfully moved on from a very messy situation at Barcelona and now finds himself with defending Serie A champs AC Milan. It seems likely that it will take some time to work Dest in and he’s behind the team captain at right back but the club face Inter Milan at Noon on Paramount+.

Timothy Chandler saw his first minutes of the season with 13’ off the bench last weekend in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-4 win over Werder Bremen. Perhaps he sees that number go up this weekend with Frankfurt rotating ahead of the Champions League matchup. The match this weekend will see them face RB Leipzig at 12:30p on ESPN+.

MLS Mashup (all matches on ESPN+):

Gaga Slonina and the Chicago Fire face Aidan Morris and the Columbus Crew at 5:30p.

Aaron Long and the New York Red Bulls face the juggernaut that is the Philadelphia Union at 7p.

Brandon Vasquez looks to keep building a case for a callup when Cincinnati face Charlotte at 7:30p.

The most locked in centerback on the USMNT squad seems to be Walker Zimmerman who’s Nashville side face Austin FC at 8:30p.

Sunday

Valencia v Getafe - 3p on ESPN+

Yunus Musah has looked bright starting in the middle for Valencia thus far this season even if you don’t include his banger last weekend that was unjustly (but correctly) called back due to a teammate’s foul in the buildup. If you haven’t seen the strike yet go look it up, it was a bolt and the foul led to his team winning the ball but had no real impact on the actual goal.

Valencia lost their match to Atletico Madrid 1-0 last weekend but looked to be the better team for much of the match. It was the second straight defeat for Valencia so they’ll look to get things back on track against Getafe Sunday afternoon.

Other notes:

Rumors are that Matt Turner could get his first start for Arsenal this weekend as they face Manchester United at 11:30a on USA Network. Aresenal’s starting keeper, Aaron Ramsdale, apparently tweaked his hamstring on Wednesday and while he was able to finish the match there is some concern about whether he will be available against Man U which could lead to a high profile debut for Matt Turner.

The Portland Timbers look to make a move on the Western Conference playoff positions when they face Atlanta United at 5:30p on Fox. Eryk Williamson has started three straight and the Timbers look to be rounding into form at the right time having defeated Seattle and Austin in their last two matches.

Streaming overseas:

Erik Palmer-Brown and Troyes face Renes at 11:05a on beIN Sport. Troyes have given up 13 goals through their first four games but are coming off a 4-2 win over Monaco

Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach held on for a 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich last weekend. Scally has started every match for Gladbach this season and seems to have found a consistent role with the club. Gladbach face Mainz at 11:30a on ESPN+.

MLS mashup (all matches on ESPN+):