USA vs. Japan, 2022 Friendly: Time, TV schedule and lineups

Just 180 minutes remain for the United States Men’s National Team to evaluate themselves ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A friendly against Japan in Düsseldorf, Germany will offer Gregg Berhalter one of his final opportunities to see his team together on the field before deciding on his roster for Qatar in November.

While there’s still over six weeks until the actual tournament starts, the stakes for these next two friendlies are at a critical level with how out of wack the schedule is for this traditional event. The fringe spots are still likely up for grabs so there will be plenty to play for on both sides, which should make for a very competitive match.

As has been the case for a long time, one of the biggest mysteries surrounding Berhalter’s strongest XI is the striker position. With Jesus Ferreira, Josh Sargent, and Ricardo Pepi all bringing different skill sets to the table, it’s anyone’s guess at this point who has the inside track to the starting spot. These next two matches could go a long ways in determining who leads the line for the Americans in Qatar.

Lineups

United States lineup: TBA

Japan lineup: TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern, 5:00 a.m. Pacific

Venue: Düsseldorf Park; Düsseldorf, GER

Available TV: ESPN2, UniMas, TUDN

Available Streaming: ESPN+ (Affiliate Link)

