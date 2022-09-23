USA vs. Japan, 2022 Friendly: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team fell 2-0 to Japan in the team’s penultimate World Cup tune-up match in Dusseldorf on Friday. Gregg Berhalter’s side struggled mightily against their high-pressing opponents and likely would’ve conceded a few more goals if not for some fine goalkeeping by Matt Turner. It was a less than ideal performance ahead of the big tournament in November. The Americans will get one more chance to play together next week in Spain against Saudi Arabia before the World Cup begins in November.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

Click here for a mobile-friendly link.