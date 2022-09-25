Reggie Cannon out of Saudi Arabia friendly with injury

The United States Soccer Federation has announced that Reggie Cannon has been sidelined with a left groin strain.

Injury Update: Reggie Cannon has been diagnosed with a left groin strain. He is expected to be sidelined a few weeks. pic.twitter.com/Khho3nOaIh — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) September 25, 2022

The injury will force Cannon to miss out from Tuesday’s United States Men’s National Team friendly vs. Saudi Arabia. It will also keep Cannon from seeing the field with his, Boavista. It’s a blow for both Cannon and the USMNT. Hopefully, Cannon will quickly return to health well before the World Cup.

The USMNT has several options at right back for the current fixtures. Sergiño Dest is the presumed starter, with back ups in the form of DeAndre Yedlin and Joe Scally. Scally and Dest can also fill in at left back.