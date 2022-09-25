 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reggie Cannon out of Saudi Arabia friendly with injury

Reggie Cannon will miss the next few weeks due to a groin strain. He won’t be available for the match vs. Saudi Arabia.

By Adnan Ilyas
/ new
The United States Soccer Federation has announced that Reggie Cannon has been sidelined with a left groin strain.

The injury will force Cannon to miss out from Tuesday’s United States Men’s National Team friendly vs. Saudi Arabia. It will also keep Cannon from seeing the field with his, Boavista. It’s a blow for both Cannon and the USMNT. Hopefully, Cannon will quickly return to health well before the World Cup.

The USMNT has several options at right back for the current fixtures. Sergiño Dest is the presumed starter, with back ups in the form of DeAndre Yedlin and Joe Scally. Scally and Dest can also fill in at left back.

