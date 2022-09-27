USA vs. Saudi Arabia, 2022 Friendly: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States men’s national team take the field one last time before the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in November. A trip to Spain to take on Saudi Arabia will be Gregg Berhalter’s last chance to see his side in action together before making his final roster decisions.

After a brutal performance against Japan last week, the U.S. will be hoping for more promising results from both an individual and team perspective in this final tune-up.

One area of considerable worry brought on by the tough match in Dusseldorf is how the team handles a high press. Both the backline and midfield struggled mightily to combat Japan’s suffocating tactics which saw the U.S. constantly turn the ball over in dangerous areas. You can bet all three of the USA’s World Cup group opponents will have taken notice of that trend and be aiming to take advantage. Can Berhalter implement the changes necessary to help deal with pressure more efficiently?

These final 90 minutes should offer up some sort of answers when it comes to what the final roster for Qatar will look like. It most certainly will kick the narrative machine into overdrive between now and November 21 when they kickoff their World Cup against Wales.

Lineups

United States lineup:

End September strong. — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) September 27, 2022

Saudi Arabia lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 2:00p.m. Eastern, 11:00a.m. Pacific

Venue: Estadio Nueva Condomina; Murcia, Spain

Available TV: FS1, UniMas, TUDN

Available Streaming: fuboTV (free trial), FOX Sports GO (App)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.