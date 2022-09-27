Report: 2026 World Cup Final to be played at AT&T Stadium

Whenever fans of the United States Men’s National Team dream of seeing their team lift the World Cup trophy in 2026, they may have to dream of that ceremony taking place in Texas. According to a report by ESPN’s John Sutcliffe, the 2026 World Cup Final will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

AT&T Stadium, more affectionately known as JerryWorld, is the home of the Dallas Cowboys and has long been a favorite to host one of the later matches of the tournament. However, most presumed that MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets, would be the favorite to host the final given that the New York/New Jersey metro area is the largest in the United States. SoFi Stadium, home of the LA Rams and the LA Chargers, was also a favorite. However, SoFi has some concerns about the field size, while being outdoors at MetLife in the middle of the summer could bring extreme heat into the picture.

JerryWorld, with its retractable roof, would allow for better climate control for the World Cup Final in the hot climate. Also, with it being in the middle of the country, it sets up the potential for semifinals to take place in Los Angeles and either New York/New Jersey or Philadelphia, with the winners then meeting in the middle to play for a world title. The stadium seats 80,000 people with the potential to expand to as much as 100,000. With the World Cup requiring all seats, the 100,000 mark will be difficult to reach, but the potential to still have more than 80,000 people at the World Cup Final is there.

