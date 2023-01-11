Christian Pulisic set to miss a couple months for Chelsea due to injury

USMNT talisman Christian Pulisic is set to be sidelined with a knee injury according to Chelsea boss Graham Potter. The injury occurred last week when Chelsea took on Manchester City in a 1-0 loss and could see him out for a couple months.

Bad news for Christian Pulisic. Graham Potter: “Christian is gonna be out for a couple of months we think, hopefully less”. #CFC



“Raheem Sterling, less than than this but we are still evaluating the extent”, @AdamNewson reports. pic.twitter.com/3Gf5oJzos8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2023

Pulisic had been getting good minutes after returning from the World Cup with three starts prior to the game when he was subbed off at the 22nd minute.

Chelsea have struggled all season as injuries and an inability to score led to the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel and have followed into Potter’s tenure at the club.

Injuries have been a concern for Pulisic throughout his career but it seemed that he had found a greater ability to stay healthy, or just hit some good luck, as he stayed on the field prior to and through the World Cup.

Still, if Pulisic’s recovery goes well he should be back to finish out the Premier League season with the club.