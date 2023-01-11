 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Christian Pulisic set to miss a couple months for Chelsea due to injury

An unfortunate bit of news as Pulisic was starting to see the field more often for Chelsea

By Parker Cleveland
Netherlands v USA: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

USMNT talisman Christian Pulisic is set to be sidelined with a knee injury according to Chelsea boss Graham Potter. The injury occurred last week when Chelsea took on Manchester City in a 1-0 loss and could see him out for a couple months.

Pulisic had been getting good minutes after returning from the World Cup with three starts prior to the game when he was subbed off at the 22nd minute.

Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Chelsea have struggled all season as injuries and an inability to score led to the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel and have followed into Potter’s tenure at the club.

Injuries have been a concern for Pulisic throughout his career but it seemed that he had found a greater ability to stay healthy, or just hit some good luck, as he stayed on the field prior to and through the World Cup.

Still, if Pulisic’s recovery goes well he should be back to finish out the Premier League season with the club.

