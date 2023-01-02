USMNT midweek viewing guide: Back into the swing of things

A full slate of midweek action is here. Happy New Year, everyone! Enjoy these games as you celebrate the holidays.

Let’s get into it!

Monday

Also in action:

Strasbourg v Troyes, 9a on beIN Sports, Fanatiz, Sling TV, fuboTV : Erik Palmer-Brown and Troyes are on the road in Ligue 1.

: Erik Palmer-Brown and Troyes are on the road in Ligue 1. Birmingham City v Middlesbrough, 10a : Auston Trusty and Birmingham host Zack Steffen, Matthew Hoppe, and Boro in Championship action.

: Auston Trusty and Birmingham host Zack Steffen, Matthew Hoppe, and Boro in Championship action. Norwich City v Watford, 10a on ESPN+ : Josh Sargent and Jonathan Tomkinson have a new manager at Norwich, after the Canaries sacked Dean Smith.

: Josh Sargent and Jonathan Tomkinson have a new manager at Norwich, after the Canaries sacked Dean Smith. West Brom v Reading, 10a: Daryl Dike will look to continue imposing himself on Championship defenders as his West Brom faces Reading at home.

Tuesday

La Nucía v Valencia, 1p on ESPN+ : Yunus Musah and Valencia face third-tier side Nucía in the Copa del Rey.

: Yunus Musah and Valencia face third-tier side Nucía in the Copa del Rey. Arsenal v Newcastle , 2:45p on USA, Universo, Sling TV, fuboTV : Matt Turner will likely be on Arsenal’s bench as they take on fellow Premier League frontrunners Newcastle United at the Emirates.

: Matt Turner will likely be on Arsenal’s bench as they take on fellow Premier League frontrunners Newcastle United at the Emirates. Leicester v Fulham, 2:45p on Peacock: Tim Ream, Jedi Robinson, and Fulham go on the road to face the Foxes in the Premier League. Ream recently scored his first Premier League goal, and also signed a contract extension to stay on at Craven Cottage.

Also in action:

Antalyaspor v Fenerbahçe, 12p on beIN Sports, Fanatiz, Sling TV, fuboTV : Haji Wright and Antalyaspor have their work cut out for them, as they host second-place Fenerbahçe in Turkish league play.

: Haji Wright and Antalyaspor have their work cut out for them, as they host second-place Fenerbahçe in Turkish league play. Espanyol v Celta Vigo, 1p on ESPN+ (free trial): Luca de la Torre and Celta travel to Barcelona to face Espanyol in the Copa del Rey. de la Torre’s manager recently called him “a very strong option for us,” saying “He may have his chances even though we have very capable players in the midfield.” Here’s highlights of Luca’s performance in a recently friendly match, including a goal. Espanyol might feature Canadian-American winger Luca Koleosho.

Wednesday

Cremonese v Juventus , 12:30p on Paramount+ : Weston McKennie and Juventus are also traveling to face a smaller club in Serie A. Wes has been the subject of transfer speculation as the January transfer window starts up.

: Weston McKennie and Juventus are also traveling to face a smaller club in Serie A. Wes has been the subject of transfer speculation as the January transfer window starts up. Leeds United v West Ham, 2:45p Peacock: Jesse Marsch, Tyler Adams, and Brenden Aaronson face West Ham in the Premier League. Tyler Adams did USMNT fans a favor by spilling the news that the US will take part in Copa América in 2024.

Also in action:

Salernitana v AC Milan , 6:30a on Paramount+ : Sergiño Dest and AC Milan are on the road in Serie A. Milan were reportedly impressed by Dest at the World Cup, and considering making his move from FC Barcelona permanent.

: Sergiño Dest and AC Milan are on the road in Serie A. Milan were reportedly impressed by Dest at the World Cup, and considering making his move from FC Barcelona permanent. Logroñés v Real Sociedad, 1p on ESPN+ : Jonathan Gómez could see the field with La Real, as they face third-tier Logroñés in the Copa del Rey.

: Jonathan Gómez could see the field with La Real, as they face third-tier Logroñés in the Copa del Rey. Crystal Palace v Tottenham, 3p USA, Sling TV, fuboTV: Palace and Spurs meet in the Premier League. Chris Richards is finally back on the field, after injury kept him out of the World Cup. Palace manager Vieira spoke highly of Richards recently: “I expect him to challenge the players we have at the back and to help the team be more strong. He has had a really good couple of weeks, played a couple of games and been doing really well in training.”

Thursday

Chelsea v Manchester City, 3p on Peacock: Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Man City at home in Premier League action. Pulisic was active in a cameo vs Bournemouth, drawing contact that should have been a penalty, and scoring a goal called back for a Havertz foul in the buildup.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!