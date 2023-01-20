2023 USWNT January Friendlies Match 2 - USA 5-0 New Zealand: Goals in the land of the long white cloud

After hanging four goals on New Zealand in the second half of their first match in the double friendly series, the USWNT once again won in dominant fashion on Saturday afternoon or Friday night depending on your location as a viewer. The team scored early and often and came away with a 5-0 win thanks to a brace from Rose Lavelle and goals from Ashley Hatch, Mal Swanson, and Taylor Kornieck.

The USA lined up with Alex Morgan as a late scratch replaced by Ashley Hatch due to lower leg tightness. Aside from that the roster was much different from the first match.

STARTING XI UPDATE:@ash_hatch33 will start in place of @alexmorgan13, due to lower leg tightness. https://t.co/0zdKZWIMZ1 — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) January 21, 2023

New Zealand doubled their Greens and also made several changes as they faced the Yanks for the second game.

Here is how we start at @edenparknz ️ in our second game vs @USWNT pic.twitter.com/cmAoc9iPmy — New Zealand Football (@NZ_Football) January 21, 2023

Gifs of the USA making it look easy against the Ferns

It was a USWNT game against New Zealand so the Americans dominated possession and started looking for weak points in the Ferns’ defense.

After 22 minutes with New Zealand pushing forward, Ashley Sanchez flicked the ball to Trinity Rodman. The winger would find space and bend in a terrific pass into the path of two attackers running onto goal. The ball would find the foot of Ashley Hatch and the USA was up 1-0.

New Zealand did start pushing forward some, but never managed to trouble the USA keeper. The Americans would trouble their opponent’s netminder as a ball played into the box found Rose Lavelle who nudged it into the goal.

A beauty of a ball from @schuerta finds @roselavelle to make it 2-0 pic.twitter.com/FnB83NRT20 — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) January 21, 2023

The half would end with the two goals for the USA separating the teams. After the break, Emily Sonnett and Emily Fox came on for Naomi Girma and Crystal Dunn.

About 10 minuets into the half, the USA would be swarming the Ferns’ goal and a cross that wasn’t dealt with effectively by New Zealand rolled into the path of Mal Swanson. The forward blasted the ball into the net to make it 3-0.

At the hour mark the Yanks would make a bunch of changes.

Goal number four came when a ball at midfield was played forward to Lynn Williams. The forward charged down the left side of the field and delivered a cross to Lavelle who made no mistake to make it 4-0.

Shortly thereafter, Lavelle would connect with Taylor Kornieck on a corner to make it 5-0.

That would be the last goal of the game as the USA would create more chances but the score would stay at 5-0 when the final whistle blew.