WATCH: Gio Reyna scores stunning match-winning goal in first appearance since World Cup

Despite only playing a handful of minutes in Qatar, it’s been an absolute whirlwind of events for Gio Reyna the last few months. From a public falling out with USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter to a sensational “blackmail” accusation involving his parents toward U.S. Soccer, the spotlight has squarely been on the Borussia Dortmund playmaker.

In his first match since all the hoopla, Reyna showed why he’s such a lightning bolt for conversation and attention. Coming off the bench against Augsburg in the first Bundesliga match since the World Cup ended, the 20-year-old star scored a spectacular goal to win the match for his side. Here’s a look at the tremendous strike:

GIO REYNA GOLAZO TO GIVE DORTMUND A 4-3 LEAD! pic.twitter.com/3PpTXUV2q6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 22, 2023

After slamming home the volley, he ran to his home fans, gestured the universal sign for “talking” with his hand and then plugged his ears as to signify that he’s drowning out all the noise surrounding him. It had to have been a very cathartic moment for the youngster who probably just wants to play the sport he loves with all the distractions getting in the way.

There’s no telling what the future holds for Reyna and the USMNT, but it’s clear that he’s one of the best American talents in the world and will be making it difficult to leave him out of any national team squad for the foreseeable future.