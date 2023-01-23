USMNT midweek viewing guide: Bundesliga bonanza

Midweek USMNT action is here, with Americans in competition all across Europe. Let’s get into it!
Monday
- Fulham v Tottenham, 3p on USA, Universo, Telemundo, Sling TV, fuboTV: Tim Ream and Jedi Robinson sit 7th in the Premier League. A win over Spurs would vault them into fifth place!
- Valencia v Almería, 3p on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV: Yunus Musah and Valencia host Almería in La Liga play.
Also in action:
- Jong PSV v VVV-Venlo, 2p: Dante Sealy in action with PSV’s reserves; Richy Ledezma might also see time in the Eerste Divisie.
- Boavista v Chaves, 3:15p: Reggie Cannon and Boavista are at home in Liga Portugal.
Tuesday
- Hertha BSC v Wolfsburg, 2:30p on ESPN+: Kevin Paredes picked up an assist for Wolfsburg at the weekend. These two sides meet in the Bundesliga.
- Lazio v AC Milan, 2:45p on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, fuboTV: Sergiño Dest and Milan travel to Rome in Serie A action.
Also in action:
- Emmen v PSV, 12:45p on ESPN+: Richy Ledezma is back from injury, and could feature for PSV on the road in the Eredivisie.
- Hoffenheim v Stuttgart, 2:30p on ESPN+: Justin Che was recently promoted to Hoffenheim’s first team, meaning he could play in this Bundesliga game.
- Swindon Town v Stevenage, 2:45p: Jonathan Tomkinson recently made his debut for Stevenage in League Two, after joining them on loan from Norwich City.
- Arouca v Sporting CP, 2:45p: Benji Michel and Arouca have a major task as they face heavy favorites Sporting in Portugal’s League Cup semifinal.
Wednesday
- Mainz v Borussia Dortmund, 12:30p on ESPN+ (free trial): Gio Reyna and BVB face Mainz on the road in the Bundesliga.
- Augsburg v M’gladbach, 2:30p on ESPN+: Joe Scally and Gladbach face Ricardo Pepi’s parent club in the Bundesliga.
- USMNT v Serbia, 10p on Peacock, Universo, fuboTV (free trial): The January version of the USMNT plays the first game since the World Cup defeat to the Netherlands. (friendly)
Also in action:
- Go Ahead Eagles v AZ Alkmaar, 12:45p on ESPN+: Djordje Mihailovic looks to continue his strong start with AZ in the Eredivisie.
- Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt, 2:30p on ESPN+: Paxten Aaronson is with the USMNT, but fellow American Timmy Chandler is with Frankfurt for this Bundesliga game.
- Werder Bremen v Union Berlin, 2:30p on ESPN+: Jordan Pefok and Union travel to meet Bremen in the Bundesliga. 19-year-old Canadian-American winger Ronan Kratt recently joined Bremen on loan, but so far has made just 1 appearance for their reserves.
- Utrecht v Excelsior, 3p: Taylor Booth and Utrecht are at home in the Eredivisie.
- Avenida v Internacional, 5p on SPO International: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional meet Avenida in Brazilian action.
Thursday
- Groningen v Cambuur, 12:45p: Ricardo Pepi and Groningen meet Cambuur in the Eredivisie.
- Valencia v Athletic Club, 2p on ESPN+: Yunus Musah and Valencia meet Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal.
Also in action:
- BK Häcken v Fredrikstad, 6a: Danish-American left back Kristoffer Lund Hansen has a friendly match with Häcken.
- Paços de Ferreira v Benfica, 3:15p on GolTV, Fanatiz, fuboTV: John Brooks and Benfica are on the road in Liga Portugal.
That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
